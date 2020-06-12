/
2 bedroom apartments
98 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Derby, CT
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
125 Atwater Avenue
125 Atwater Avenue, Derby, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Great location, close proximity to buslines, library. New hardwood floors, walk to the River, nice clean walk in closet in master bedroom. Off street parking. Electricity is included and is paid by owner.
Results within 1 mile of Derby
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
257 Kneen Street
257 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Pristine 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse. Completely remodeled top to bottom: All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new; new appliances, granite and backsplash.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
38 Kneen Street
38 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Nicely updated 3rd unit apartment with 2bedroom and one bathroom in the heart of Shelton. Close to Route 8 and near by towns such as Derby and Ansonia. It comes with a Washer and Dryer hook up. Call or text for a private showing. No pet allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Derby
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1381 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
347 Green Rock
347 Green Rock, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2814 sqft
Magnificently maintained and updated unit on corner of Navajo Loop and Green Rock in sought-after Aspetuck Village. Lovely 2BD, 2.5BA townhouse with newly-installed laminate floors thru-out most of the Townhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
670 Boston Post Road
670 Boston Post Road, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apt at unit 5 in Milford ready to be rented now! Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floor on main floor. Two level unit with spiral staircase. Plenty of off street parking.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Westville
1 Unit Available
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1165 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
6 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
5 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1216 sqft
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1097 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
Post Road North
19 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Prospect Hill
17 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Westville
9 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
