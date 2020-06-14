/
1 bedroom apartments
79 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Derby, CT
1 Unit Available
175 Minerva Street
175 Minerva Street, Derby, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
875 sqft
Beautiful well kept Victorian Home First Floor 3 Rooms, Eat in Kitchen with a Pantry, Stove, Refrigerator also Washer & Dryer included in basement with interior access.
Results within 1 mile of Derby
1 Unit Available
63 Jane Street
63 Jane Street, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1050 sqft
Nice second floor one bedroom with walk up attic for plenty of storage. Laundry in unit, on street parking.
1 Unit Available
320 Howe Avenue
320 Howe Avenue, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
Cedar Village at Carroll's, Shelton's Newest and Most Attractive Architecturally Designed Apartment Complex is Under Construction Featuring Studio and 1 bedroom apartments Estimated to be available +/- Spring/Summer 2020, With Elevator Access to
Results within 5 miles of Derby
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,548
752 sqft
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
1 Unit Available
504 Boston Post Road
504 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Beautifully Spacious and Well designed 1 Bedroom Apartment Ready for July 1, 2020 occupancies. Tile entry, Laminate wood floors, Living Room Kitchen / Dining Combo, 1 full bath with washer & dryer in unit.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,639
800 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,669
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,648
750 sqft
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,818
570 sqft
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,826
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Prospect Hill
15 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
699 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
638 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
$
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
864 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
11 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
11 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
