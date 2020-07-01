/
accessible apartments
11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Darien, CT
1 Unit Available
106 Stephen Mather Road
106 Stephen Mather Road, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
6047 sqft
Enjoy the summer in a completely renovated home with new kitchens and baths set in Fairfield County's best beach town. The heart of the home is the large gourmet kitchen that opens onto the terrace and large backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
40 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,835
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,083
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
11 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
12 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,979
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
66 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,825
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
5 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.
42 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,288
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
11 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,865
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1262 sqft
In the heart of downtown. On-site Latitude Lounge with fireplace, electric car charging, private screening room and Starbucks Barista Station. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
Harbor Point
3 Harbor Point Road
3 Harbor Point Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,410
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Beacon offers beautifully appointed finishes and SS appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops. The unit features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Harbor Point
110 Commons Park North
110 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment for rent! The unit has new finishes, stainless steel appliances including a gas range!.
1 Unit Available
Harbor Point
850 Pacific Street
850 Pacific St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,375
1444 sqft
Experience the allure of luxury with a brand new 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome for rent! This open floor plan providing natural light throughout is perfect for those seeking more space to live and work at home.
