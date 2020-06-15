All apartments in Cos Cob
Cos Cob, CT
10 Maple Street
Last updated June 15 2020

10 Maple Street

10 Maple Street · (203) 253-0476
Cos Cob
Location

10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT 06807
Cos Cob

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman. Only 7-8 minute drive to Cos Cob downtown, train, I-95 and the Merritt, this spacious, sunny fully furnished three-bedroom house is nicely situated on a quiet, child friendly, low traffic street with no outlet in Eastern Middle School district. Chefs will love the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and marble counters. Living space includes a dining area and living room with wood burning stove, which opens to a private flagstone patio where you can entertain. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with library ladder, large master bath and walk-in closet. Oversized loft can be used as an office, playroom, or 4th bedroom. There's beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Large front porch is perfect for relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Maple Street have any available units?
10 Maple Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Maple Street have?
Some of 10 Maple Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cos Cob.
Does 10 Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Maple Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Maple Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 10 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Maple Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
