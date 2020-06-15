10 Maple Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman. Only 7-8 minute drive to Cos Cob downtown, train, I-95 and the Merritt, this spacious, sunny fully furnished three-bedroom house is nicely situated on a quiet, child friendly, low traffic street with no outlet in Eastern Middle School district. Chefs will love the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and marble counters. Living space includes a dining area and living room with wood burning stove, which opens to a private flagstone patio where you can entertain. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with library ladder, large master bath and walk-in closet. Oversized loft can be used as an office, playroom, or 4th bedroom. There's beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Large front porch is perfect for relaxing.