It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious, sun filled and have new carpeting. Out door patio is off of the formal dining room and is screened off. Plenty of storage space and laundry room in the walk out heated basement. Two parking spaces are provided in the driveway. Close to Metro North Port Chester or Greenwich and great restaurants in the area. Walk to Byram Shore Beach. CREDIT AT LEAST 675+ AND BACK ROUND CHECK. RENTERS INSURANCE A MUST.