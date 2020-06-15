21 Lancaster Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Five minutes to ESPN & TCC. Cute Cape Cod, 1,500 sq. ft. near Routes 6,4, I 84 & RTE 72. Three bedrooms with one on the first floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs each with one large closet. Large eat in kitchen with lots of storage space and access to nice flat rear yard. All appliances included: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Living room with fireplace which has new chimney liner, den/office and full bathroom on first floor. The following items are ALL NEW: furnace, roof, windows, driveway, chimney liner and cover, newer garage door with auto door opener, updated shower plumbing, new main water line, new shut off valves in basement and new hatchway outer door and interior door to basement.

Showings need to be confirmed by appointment but easy. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care leaf raking, snow removal and sanding as necessary. All amenities close by on Route 6 in Bristol. Public transportation including fast track available at various locations in town. Credit, background and eviction reports at tenant expense all required. First, last month rent and one month security deposit tellers check all due prior to occupancy. Use GHAR application. Lease and lead addendums require tenants signature/s and are a part of the lease. Agent/Owner