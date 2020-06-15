All apartments in Bristol
Bristol, CT
21 Lancaster Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:04 AM

21 Lancaster Road

21 Lancaster Road · (860) 232-7770
Location

21 Lancaster Road, Bristol, CT 06010

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1494 sqft

Amenities

Five minutes to ESPN & TCC. Cute Cape Cod, 1,500 sq. ft. near Routes 6,4, I 84 & RTE 72. Three bedrooms with one on the first floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs each with one large closet. Large eat in kitchen with lots of storage space and access to nice flat rear yard. All appliances included: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Living room with fireplace which has new chimney liner, den/office and full bathroom on first floor. The following items are ALL NEW: furnace, roof, windows, driveway, chimney liner and cover, newer garage door with auto door opener, updated shower plumbing, new main water line, new shut off valves in basement and new hatchway outer door and interior door to basement.
Showings need to be confirmed by appointment but easy. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care leaf raking, snow removal and sanding as necessary. All amenities close by on Route 6 in Bristol. Public transportation including fast track available at various locations in town. Credit, background and eviction reports at tenant expense all required. First, last month rent and one month security deposit tellers check all due prior to occupancy. Use GHAR application. Lease and lead addendums require tenants signature/s and are a part of the lease. Agent/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Lancaster Road have any available units?
21 Lancaster Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Lancaster Road have?
Some of 21 Lancaster Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Lancaster Road currently offering any rent specials?
21 Lancaster Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Lancaster Road pet-friendly?
No, 21 Lancaster Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol.
Does 21 Lancaster Road offer parking?
Yes, 21 Lancaster Road does offer parking.
Does 21 Lancaster Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Lancaster Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Lancaster Road have a pool?
No, 21 Lancaster Road does not have a pool.
Does 21 Lancaster Road have accessible units?
No, 21 Lancaster Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Lancaster Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Lancaster Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Lancaster Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Lancaster Road does not have units with air conditioning.
