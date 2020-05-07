70 Crown Street

Amenities

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT. Located across from Beardsley park with views of Bunnell's Pond. ROOM available for rent in this beautiful Victorian home on desirable Crown St. Shared kitchen and bathroom. Rent includes, heat, hot water, cold water, cooking gas, electric and WiFi. Easy access to highways, shopping and park. Must have a minimum credit score of 700. Background check and income verification required. Tenant responsible for 1 month broker fee. Ready for immediate occupancy.