All apartments in Bridgeport
Find more places like 70 Crown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgeport, CT
/
70 Crown Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:07 PM

70 Crown Street

70 Crown Street · (203) 923-7457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bridgeport
See all
North Bridgeport
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

70 Crown Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610
North Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT. Located across from Beardsley park with views of Bunnell's Pond. ROOM available for rent in this beautiful Victorian home on desirable Crown St. Shared kitchen and bathroom. Rent includes, heat, hot water, cold water, cooking gas, electric and WiFi. Easy access to highways, shopping and park. Must have a minimum credit score of 700. Background check and income verification required. Tenant responsible for 1 month broker fee. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Crown Street have any available units?
70 Crown Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Crown Street have?
Some of 70 Crown Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Crown Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Crown Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Crown Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Crown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 70 Crown Street offer parking?
Yes, 70 Crown Street does offer parking.
Does 70 Crown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Crown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Crown Street have a pool?
No, 70 Crown Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Crown Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Crown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Crown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Crown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Crown Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Crown Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 70 Crown Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bridgeport 1 BedroomsBridgeport 2 Bedrooms
Bridgeport Apartments with GarageBridgeport Furnished Apartments
Bridgeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CT
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Bridgeport

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportHousatonic Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity