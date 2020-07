Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The apartment that you were waiting for. Completely remodeled. All beautiful and glowing hardwood flrs. Tiled kitchen, granite counter tops with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances including microwave. All tiled bathroom professional done Ample bdrms. Formal living room. Washer and dryer hook ups. Parking.Just walking distance from St Vincent Hospital. Close to Trumbull Mall and all major highways and your needs. All bells and whistles. NO Pets and NO smoking.