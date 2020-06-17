296 Exeter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning 2nd Floor remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath with private deck, granite countertops, new kitchen, and fresh new bathroom. Large pantry closet off the kitchen, with plenty of storage. Living room features large closet with screen porch access, hardwood floors and ceiling fan as well as an oversized closet. 3 generously sized bedrooms with ample closet storage. Laundry Hookups available in unit. Waiting for you to call home! 1 month security, reference and application/credit screening required. Available immediately with off-street parking. This is a 2 family home.