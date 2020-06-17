All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

296 Exeter Street

296 Exeter Street · No Longer Available
Location

296 Exeter Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 2nd Floor remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath with private deck, granite countertops, new kitchen, and fresh new bathroom. Large pantry closet off the kitchen, with plenty of storage. Living room features large closet with screen porch access, hardwood floors and ceiling fan as well as an oversized closet. 3 generously sized bedrooms with ample closet storage. Laundry Hookups available in unit. Waiting for you to call home! 1 month security, reference and application/credit screening required. Available immediately with off-street parking. This is a 2 family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Exeter Street have any available units?
296 Exeter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bridgeport, CT.
What amenities does 296 Exeter Street have?
Some of 296 Exeter Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 Exeter Street currently offering any rent specials?
296 Exeter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Exeter Street pet-friendly?
No, 296 Exeter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 296 Exeter Street offer parking?
Yes, 296 Exeter Street does offer parking.
Does 296 Exeter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Exeter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Exeter Street have a pool?
No, 296 Exeter Street does not have a pool.
Does 296 Exeter Street have accessible units?
No, 296 Exeter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Exeter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 Exeter Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Exeter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 Exeter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
