208 Rocton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning! Fully Renovated 5BR 2BA corner lot Cape in desirable Northend Location. Brand new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and center island. Not to mention your own formal dining room perfect for large gatherings. 9ft+ ceilings, Central Air, and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new full bathrooms on each floor. Front porch perfect for lounging on mornings with a cup of coffee. New central air unit. Full basement great for additional storage. Off-St paved parking for multiple vehicles. Minutes to Sacred Heart University, Trumbull Mall, St. Vincent's Hospital and all major highways. Don't miss this opportunity!