208 Rocton Avenue

Amenities
Stunning! Fully Renovated 5BR 2BA corner lot Cape in desirable Northend Location. Brand new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and center island. Not to mention your own formal dining room perfect for large gatherings. 9ft+ ceilings, Central Air, and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new full bathrooms on each floor. Front porch perfect for lounging on mornings with a cup of coffee. New central air unit. Full basement great for additional storage. Off-St paved parking for multiple vehicles. Minutes to Sacred Heart University, Trumbull Mall, St. Vincent's Hospital and all major highways. Don't miss this opportunity!