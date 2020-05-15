All apartments in Bridgeport
208 Rocton Avenue

208 Rocton Avenue · (917) 207-4306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 Rocton Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning! Fully Renovated 5BR 2BA corner lot Cape in desirable Northend Location. Brand new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and center island. Not to mention your own formal dining room perfect for large gatherings. 9ft+ ceilings, Central Air, and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new full bathrooms on each floor. Front porch perfect for lounging on mornings with a cup of coffee. New central air unit. Full basement great for additional storage. Off-St paved parking for multiple vehicles. Minutes to Sacred Heart University, Trumbull Mall, St. Vincent's Hospital and all major highways. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Rocton Avenue have any available units?
208 Rocton Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Rocton Avenue have?
Some of 208 Rocton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Rocton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
208 Rocton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Rocton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 208 Rocton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 208 Rocton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 208 Rocton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 208 Rocton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Rocton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Rocton Avenue have a pool?
No, 208 Rocton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 208 Rocton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 208 Rocton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Rocton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Rocton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Rocton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 Rocton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
