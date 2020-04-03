All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

1825 Chopsey Hill Road

1825 Chopsey Hill Road · (203) 520-7390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1825 Chopsey Hill Road, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Walking Distance to Sacred Hearts Cambridge and Oakview campuses! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport North End. This home has been fully renovated and boasts an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, outdoor deck and private yard. Ready for the upcoming Academic year (June 1st Move in). Previously rented to Sacred Heart Students. Would be perfect for a group of 5 or 6. Don’t let this one pass you by. Lock in your Academic rental now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Chopsey Hill Road have any available units?
1825 Chopsey Hill Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1825 Chopsey Hill Road have?
Some of 1825 Chopsey Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Chopsey Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Chopsey Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Chopsey Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Chopsey Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 1825 Chopsey Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Chopsey Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 1825 Chopsey Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Chopsey Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Chopsey Hill Road have a pool?
No, 1825 Chopsey Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Chopsey Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 1825 Chopsey Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Chopsey Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Chopsey Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Chopsey Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Chopsey Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
