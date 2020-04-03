1825 Chopsey Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Walking Distance to Sacred Hearts Cambridge and Oakview campuses! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport North End. This home has been fully renovated and boasts an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, outdoor deck and private yard. Ready for the upcoming Academic year (June 1st Move in). Previously rented to Sacred Heart Students. Would be perfect for a group of 5 or 6. Don’t let this one pass you by. Lock in your Academic rental now!