Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel oven

Unit available for rent in JUNE! Spacious, sun-filled and close to all local amenities, this rental can be perfect for you! Flexible rent duration makes this property worth inquiring about. The unit has an extra-large living room, eat-in kitchen w/ new cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms with new hardwood floors- master bedroom has its own private balcony! This property also offers a level backyard and ample driveway/garage space!