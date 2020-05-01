All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

106 Morehouse Street

106 Morehouse St · (203) 521-8153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Morehouse St, Bridgeport, CT 06605
Black Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Flr · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! Set In The Heart Of Black Rock A Charming Coastal Community Town! This Very Special And Charming Completely Redone Apartment Is Located On A Quiet Cul De Sac, Bright Sunny Unit In Pristine Condition. Spacious Living Room With Sunny Bay, All Freshly Painted Thru-Out, New W/W Carpeting, New Floors, Spacious Sunny Kitchen, Comfortable Bedrooms, Pretty Full Bath. Also Features A Sunny Enclosed Porch, Washer & Dryer In Unit. Ideally Located, A Few Blocks To The Train Station, Walk To Great Restaurants, St Mary's By The Sea, and Shopping Just Steps Away! Landlord Takes Care Of Trash And Any Tenant Needs. Tenant Must Have Excellent Credit, and Established Income-With Verification, Background Check, Photo ID, Rental History, References. Absolutely NO Pets & No Smoking/Vaping Allowed...A Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Morehouse Street have any available units?
106 Morehouse Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Morehouse Street have?
Some of 106 Morehouse Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Morehouse Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Morehouse Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Morehouse Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 Morehouse Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 106 Morehouse Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 Morehouse Street does offer parking.
Does 106 Morehouse Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Morehouse Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Morehouse Street have a pool?
No, 106 Morehouse Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Morehouse Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Morehouse Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Morehouse Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Morehouse Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Morehouse Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Morehouse Street does not have units with air conditioning.
