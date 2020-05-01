106 Morehouse Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! Set In The Heart Of Black Rock A Charming Coastal Community Town! This Very Special And Charming Completely Redone Apartment Is Located On A Quiet Cul De Sac, Bright Sunny Unit In Pristine Condition. Spacious Living Room With Sunny Bay, All Freshly Painted Thru-Out, New W/W Carpeting, New Floors, Spacious Sunny Kitchen, Comfortable Bedrooms, Pretty Full Bath. Also Features A Sunny Enclosed Porch, Washer & Dryer In Unit. Ideally Located, A Few Blocks To The Train Station, Walk To Great Restaurants, St Mary's By The Sea, and Shopping Just Steps Away! Landlord Takes Care Of Trash And Any Tenant Needs. Tenant Must Have Excellent Credit, and Established Income-With Verification, Background Check, Photo ID, Rental History, References. Absolutely NO Pets & No Smoking/Vaping Allowed...A Must See!!