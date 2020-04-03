105 Beauvue Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

UTILITIES INCLUDED! North end location. Large cape style home offers updated amenities. Spacious living room leading to an entertaining room with featured field stone fireplace and sliders to access backyard and deck. There's an updated eat in kitchen with granite stone counter and open dining area with bay windows. 1st. floor bedroom and bathroom finishes off this level. The 2nd. Level up are 3 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER, COLD WATER,COOKING GAS, AND ELECTRIC. A short 5 minute drive to SHU campus. Rental application, 2 months security deposit and 1st. month rent due at lease signing.