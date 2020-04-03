All apartments in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT
105 Beauvue Terrace
105 Beauvue Terrace

105 Beauvue Terrace · (203) 923-7457
Location

105 Beauvue Terrace, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2578 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UTILITIES INCLUDED! North end location. Large cape style home offers updated amenities. Spacious living room leading to an entertaining room with featured field stone fireplace and sliders to access backyard and deck. There's an updated eat in kitchen with granite stone counter and open dining area with bay windows. 1st. floor bedroom and bathroom finishes off this level. The 2nd. Level up are 3 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER, COLD WATER,COOKING GAS, AND ELECTRIC. A short 5 minute drive to SHU campus. Rental application, 2 months security deposit and 1st. month rent due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Beauvue Terrace have any available units?
105 Beauvue Terrace has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Beauvue Terrace have?
Some of 105 Beauvue Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Beauvue Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
105 Beauvue Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Beauvue Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 105 Beauvue Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 105 Beauvue Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 105 Beauvue Terrace does offer parking.
Does 105 Beauvue Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Beauvue Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Beauvue Terrace have a pool?
No, 105 Beauvue Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 105 Beauvue Terrace have accessible units?
No, 105 Beauvue Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Beauvue Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Beauvue Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Beauvue Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Beauvue Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
