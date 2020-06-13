/
accessible apartments
11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Branford Center, CT
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
67 South Main Street
67 South Main Street, Branford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
661 sqft
Center of town location on the historic green! Remodeled 2 bedroom ranch on first-floor unit with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Branford Center
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 29 at 09:22pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 29 at 09:19pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 29 at 09:15pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Downtown New Haven
1 Unit Available
124 Court Street
124 Court Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,100
346 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live downtown New Haven and walk everywhere - steps to the State Street train station, restaurants, museums, Yale University, Gateway Community College, shops and more! This studio is in the highly desirable Center Court Condominiums that has 14
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Dixwell
1 Unit Available
15 Winchester Avenue
15 Winchester Avenue, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1549 sqft
Location is Key. This spacious 2 family is a stones' throw from Yale's newly built Franklin & Murray Colleges. Perfect for students, faculty, medical workers, or downtown living.
