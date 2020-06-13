Apartment List
20 Accessible Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$955
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
883 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Results within 5 miles of New Britain
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Results within 10 miles of New Britain
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,675
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Green
8 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
12 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
8 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 10 at 03:21pm
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 4 at 05:52pm
3 Units Available
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 4 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.

June 2020 New Britain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

New Britain rent trends were flat over the past month

New Britain rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Britain stand at $830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,039 for a two-bedroom. New Britain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of New Britain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Britain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in New Britain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. New Britain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Britain's median two-bedroom rent of $1,039 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in New Britain.
    • While New Britain's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Britain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in New Britain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

