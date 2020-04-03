All apartments in Bethel
Bethel, CT
63 Hidden Brook Trail
63 Hidden Brook Trail

63 Hidden Brook Trail · (203) 733-7053
Location

63 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT 06801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 63 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2302 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Absolute BEST in Bethel Meadows by Toll Brothers. This was the premier unit built in the complex w/$40K lot premium: best location at the end of the complex w/completely private deck & panoramic views of protected open space where nothing else can be built; significant extra parking adjoining this unit; top of the line "EASTPORT ELITE" model w/9' ceilings & extra wide proportions; plus every upgrade in this stunning end unit w/2 car garage. Immaculate w/exceptional attention to detail offering light, bright, & open floor plan; hdwd floors throughout incl. newly installed hdwd in all 2nd floor rooms; crown molding; & wainscot. Total 2,300 sf w/3 BR & 2.5 BA plus lower level storage. Impressive from first glimpse of the elegant LR w/columned opening to the formal DR room featuring inset ceiling & angled bay window. The inviting FR features a marble fplc w/cstm built wood mantle & surround, open to the sunny kitchen featuring granite counters; S/S appliances; bright breakfast area w/skylight; plus French door to the TREX deck for outdoor enjoyment. The 2nd floor features the luxurious MBR suite w/sitting rm, elegant marble bth, plus huge WIC w/cstm organization; 2 additional bedrooms w/shared bath featuring granite topped double vanity; & convenient upstairs laundry. Enjoy community pool, fitness, billiards, clubhouse, & Terre Haute Brook Walking Trail. Top location just minutes to Bethel center shops & easy commute to NYC, I-84 & train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Hidden Brook Trail have any available units?
63 Hidden Brook Trail has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Hidden Brook Trail have?
Some of 63 Hidden Brook Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Hidden Brook Trail currently offering any rent specials?
63 Hidden Brook Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Hidden Brook Trail pet-friendly?
No, 63 Hidden Brook Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethel.
Does 63 Hidden Brook Trail offer parking?
Yes, 63 Hidden Brook Trail does offer parking.
Does 63 Hidden Brook Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Hidden Brook Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Hidden Brook Trail have a pool?
Yes, 63 Hidden Brook Trail has a pool.
Does 63 Hidden Brook Trail have accessible units?
No, 63 Hidden Brook Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Hidden Brook Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Hidden Brook Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Hidden Brook Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Hidden Brook Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
