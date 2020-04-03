63 Hidden Brook Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage

Absolute BEST in Bethel Meadows by Toll Brothers. This was the premier unit built in the complex w/$40K lot premium: best location at the end of the complex w/completely private deck & panoramic views of protected open space where nothing else can be built; significant extra parking adjoining this unit; top of the line "EASTPORT ELITE" model w/9' ceilings & extra wide proportions; plus every upgrade in this stunning end unit w/2 car garage. Immaculate w/exceptional attention to detail offering light, bright, & open floor plan; hdwd floors throughout incl. newly installed hdwd in all 2nd floor rooms; crown molding; & wainscot. Total 2,300 sf w/3 BR & 2.5 BA plus lower level storage. Impressive from first glimpse of the elegant LR w/columned opening to the formal DR room featuring inset ceiling & angled bay window. The inviting FR features a marble fplc w/cstm built wood mantle & surround, open to the sunny kitchen featuring granite counters; S/S appliances; bright breakfast area w/skylight; plus French door to the TREX deck for outdoor enjoyment. The 2nd floor features the luxurious MBR suite w/sitting rm, elegant marble bth, plus huge WIC w/cstm organization; 2 additional bedrooms w/shared bath featuring granite topped double vanity; & convenient upstairs laundry. Enjoy community pool, fitness, billiards, clubhouse, & Terre Haute Brook Walking Trail. Top location just minutes to Bethel center shops & easy commute to NYC, I-84 & train.