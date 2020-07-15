Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

1614 Piney Hill Point Available 08/01/20 Monument Maintenance Free Main Level Living 4bdrm Home Backs to Open Space - This home is located just off County Line Rd at the top of Monument Hill. It offers breathtaking views from every angle. If you are looking for main level maintenance free living look no further. Wood floors accentuate the main level which includes the master suite, modern kitchen and casual dining with built in country style dining table. The main level also has the laundry room with washer and dryer included, a second bedroom with its own bathroom and sliding glass door to the fabulous back deck. The home backs to open space with sweeping views of rock formations to the North and the mountains to the West.



The finished basement boasts a massive family room with a second gas fireplace, built in wet bar, high ceilings with decorative beams, and plenty of storage. There are 2 very large bedrooms in the basement that share a full bathroom. Even the basement is light and bright in this unique home.



Easy access to I-25 makes commuting to Colorado Springs, Monument, the Air Force Academy, Castle Rock and even the Denver Tech Center a breeze. If you are looking for true Colorado living with a mountain feel but still close to the conveniences, this could be the home for you.



To schedule a showing, use our online scheduling service at www.Timberlinepm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4886990)