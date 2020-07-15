All apartments in Woodmoor
Woodmoor, CO
1614 Piney Hill Point
Last updated July 15 2020

1614 Piney Hill Point

1614 Piney Hill Pt · (719) 481-4000 ext. 1
Location

1614 Piney Hill Pt, Woodmoor, CO 80132

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1614 Piney Hill Point · Avail. Aug 1

$2,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3517 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1614 Piney Hill Point Available 08/01/20 Monument Maintenance Free Main Level Living 4bdrm Home Backs to Open Space - This home is located just off County Line Rd at the top of Monument Hill. It offers breathtaking views from every angle. If you are looking for main level maintenance free living look no further. Wood floors accentuate the main level which includes the master suite, modern kitchen and casual dining with built in country style dining table. The main level also has the laundry room with washer and dryer included, a second bedroom with its own bathroom and sliding glass door to the fabulous back deck. The home backs to open space with sweeping views of rock formations to the North and the mountains to the West.

The finished basement boasts a massive family room with a second gas fireplace, built in wet bar, high ceilings with decorative beams, and plenty of storage. There are 2 very large bedrooms in the basement that share a full bathroom. Even the basement is light and bright in this unique home.

Easy access to I-25 makes commuting to Colorado Springs, Monument, the Air Force Academy, Castle Rock and even the Denver Tech Center a breeze. If you are looking for true Colorado living with a mountain feel but still close to the conveniences, this could be the home for you.

To schedule a showing, use our online scheduling service at www.Timberlinepm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4886990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Piney Hill Point have any available units?
1614 Piney Hill Point has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1614 Piney Hill Point have?
Some of 1614 Piney Hill Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Piney Hill Point currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Piney Hill Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Piney Hill Point pet-friendly?
No, 1614 Piney Hill Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmoor.
Does 1614 Piney Hill Point offer parking?
No, 1614 Piney Hill Point does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Piney Hill Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 Piney Hill Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Piney Hill Point have a pool?
No, 1614 Piney Hill Point does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Piney Hill Point have accessible units?
No, 1614 Piney Hill Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Piney Hill Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Piney Hill Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 Piney Hill Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 Piney Hill Point does not have units with air conditioning.
