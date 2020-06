15655 Blue Pearl Court

Amenities

IMMACULATE TWO-STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours.Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order.Please look at our website for information regarding this property at www.proadvantagepm.com



THIS HOME IS 5 MILES TO USAFA NORTH GATE AND 45 MINUTES TO DENVER TECH CENTER, TWO BEAUTIFUL LAKES AND COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES, HIKING TRAILS, PLAYGROUND AND AMPHITHEATER, UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF N. COLORADO SPRINGS, STORAGE UNDER COVERED BACK DECK. HOME HAS LOTS OF UPGRADES, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN ISLAND, MAIN LEVEL OFFICE OR DINING ROOM, LOFT, 2 FAMILY ROOMS, GAS FIREPLACE, CENTRAL A/C, 3 BEDROOMS UP WITH MASTER SUITE AND ADJOINING 5 PIECE MASTER BATH, 2 BEDROOMS AND BATH IN GARDEN LEVEL BASEMENT WITH 2ND FAMILY ROOM. YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS GREAT FAMILY HOME.



SCHOOL DISTRICT 38 LEWIS PALMER



NO PETS ALLOWED



Directions: I-25 TO BAPTIST ROAD, WEST TO FOREST LAKE DRIVE LEFT TO BLUE PEARL COURT LEFT.



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***



