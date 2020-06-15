All apartments in Windsor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2047 Kaplan Court

2047 Kaplan Court · (970) 404-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2047 Kaplan Court · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.5 bath home with breathtaking mountain views is a Must SEE! Being on a quiet rural cul-de-sac yet close to schools and shopping, make this centrally located between south Fort Collins, Windsor and Loveland home particularly appealing. The open-style kitchen with an island and breakfast bar features beautiful cherry cabinets and granite countertops, stainless appliances including double ovens and a gas cooktop.

Beautiful exterior and interior stone accents, two gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, cherry hardwood floors and cabinets and six panel doors all contribute to the beauty and hominess of the dining and living/great rooms. Additional rooms on the main floor include a large Master Bedroom with 5-piece tiled Master Bath, two additional large bedrooms and full bath and a laundry room with Washer and Dryer and a huge exterior deck with outstanding mountain views.

The large lower-level which walks out to a spacious yard and patio includes a family room complete with built-in bar area with dishwasher and mini-fridge, a double-sided gas fireplace, two large bedrooms, one full bath with double sinks, an office with double glass doors, 9-foot ceilings and a large utility/store-room.

An attractive entryway, oversized 3-car garage, mudroom, and wiring for sound throughout plus beautiful landscaping add to the value of this home. Washer/ Dryer are included. Tenant pays all utilities. Please call Trilogy Property Management (970-404-1767) today to schedule your showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

