Home
/
Windsor, CO
/
1559 First Light Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1559 First Light Drive

1559 First Light Drive · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Windsor
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1559 First Light Drive, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1559 First Light Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2880 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
1559 First Light Drive Available 08/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available Soon! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor Lake and downtown with plenty of shopping and dining options! Great kitchen with plenty of counter space for cooking, chopping and baking! Lovely family room with high vaulted ceilings and a large window. The back yard is complete with a split rail fence and deck that is great for entertaining!

The house sides a beautiful walking trail and has quick access to one of the Colorado Cherry Company locations! There is also a completed pool that should be opening soon!

Washer and dryer hookups. 2-car attached garage. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name. Additional $34 per month for non-potable water costs. Basement is finished for even more storage!

Up to 2 pets (dogs must be under 35 lbs.) considered with additional $150 fee, $150 deposit, $35/month pet rent per pet proof of spay/neuter. Written statement required from applicants/tenants that dogs (if any) have not bitten anyone for owners insurance policy, and must provide proof of renter's insurance that would cover any dogs living in the unit. Limit of 2 pets. Breed restrictions apply and dogs must be over 1 year - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

(RLNE5814447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

