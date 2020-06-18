Amenities

1559 First Light Drive Available 08/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available Soon! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor Lake and downtown with plenty of shopping and dining options! Great kitchen with plenty of counter space for cooking, chopping and baking! Lovely family room with high vaulted ceilings and a large window. The back yard is complete with a split rail fence and deck that is great for entertaining!



The house sides a beautiful walking trail and has quick access to one of the Colorado Cherry Company locations! There is also a completed pool that should be opening soon!



Washer and dryer hookups. 2-car attached garage. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name. Additional $34 per month for non-potable water costs. Basement is finished for even more storage!



Up to 2 pets (dogs must be under 35 lbs.) considered with additional $150 fee, $150 deposit, $35/month pet rent per pet proof of spay/neuter. Written statement required from applicants/tenants that dogs (if any) have not bitten anyone for owners insurance policy, and must provide proof of renter's insurance that would cover any dogs living in the unit. Limit of 2 pets. Breed restrictions apply and dogs must be over 1 year - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



