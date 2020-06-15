1529 Heirloom Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features:

Free Access to the Brand New RainDance River Resort!

3 Bed, 2.5 Baths

Over 2400 Sq. Ft.

Hardwood Floors

Vaulted Ceilings

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Full Unfinished Basement

GFA Heat & Central A/C

3 Car Tandem Garage

Corner Lot

Covered Patio

Raindance Subdivision

2.5 Miles East of I-25

Pool & park to be completed in 2020

Tenant Pays All Utilities

1 Small Dog Allowed With $250.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee

RES 2/24/2020



To schedule a showing please call (720) 745-6896



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4869019)