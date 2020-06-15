All apartments in Windsor
1529 Heirloom Dr.

1529 Heirloom Drive · (720) 745-6896
Location

1529 Heirloom Drive, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1529 Heirloom Dr. · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features:
Free Access to the Brand New RainDance River Resort!
3 Bed, 2.5 Baths
Over 2400 Sq. Ft.
Hardwood Floors
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Full Unfinished Basement
GFA Heat & Central A/C
3 Car Tandem Garage
Corner Lot
Covered Patio
Raindance Subdivision
2.5 Miles East of I-25
Pool & park to be completed in 2020
Tenant Pays All Utilities
1 Small Dog Allowed With $250.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee
RES 2/24/2020

To schedule a showing please call (720) 745-6896

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4869019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Heirloom Dr. have any available units?
1529 Heirloom Dr. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1529 Heirloom Dr. have?
Some of 1529 Heirloom Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Heirloom Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Heirloom Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Heirloom Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Heirloom Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Heirloom Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Heirloom Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1529 Heirloom Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Heirloom Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Heirloom Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1529 Heirloom Dr. has a pool.
Does 1529 Heirloom Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1529 Heirloom Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Heirloom Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Heirloom Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Heirloom Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1529 Heirloom Dr. has units with air conditioning.
