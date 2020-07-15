139 Studio Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
25 Units Available
Barths
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,425
607 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
Results within 1 mile of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
$
11 Units Available
Berkeley
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
467 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:37 AM
6 Units Available
West Colfax
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,164
455 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Berkeley
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,599
660 sqft
This boutique apartment community offers view of the city. In a walkable area with on-site fire pit, grill area, and fifth-level lounge. Spacious apartments include modern upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
$
17 Units Available
West Colfax
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,455
681 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 05:48 AM
5 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
339 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 04:50 AM
4 Units Available
West Colfax
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
418 sqft
The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more. But it doesn’t stop there.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
71 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,340
572 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Highland
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,421
526 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
West Highland
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,319
480 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Denver
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,380
605 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Five Points
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
526 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Via
828 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,290
565 sqft
New apartments in the Golden Triangle, Downtown Denver. Walking distance to Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, and local museums and parks. Residents enjoy the social lounge, plunge pool, fitness studio and wellness spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Highlands
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,255
572 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
26 Units Available
Golden Triangle
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,425
680 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,050
495 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Highland
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,430
473 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
34 Units Available
West Highland
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,228
608 sqft
Spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings, wood plank flooring and spacious closets. Conveniently located close to I-70, restaurants, grocery, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
42 Units Available
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,418
485 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,529
553 sqft
Residential apartments with sun-filled rooms, just minutes from I-25. Each home has stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, extra storage and dishwasher. The modern apartment complex has a garage, internet access and common lobby.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Denver
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,385
515 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
44 Units Available
Downtown Denver
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,274
523 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.

July 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report. Wheat Ridge rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheat Ridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report. Wheat Ridge rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheat Ridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wheat Ridge rents increased slightly over the past month

Wheat Ridge rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheat Ridge stand at $1,014 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Wheat Ridge's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Wheat Ridge over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Wheat Ridge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wheat Ridge, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheat Ridge is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Wheat Ridge's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wheat Ridge's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheat Ridge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Wheat Ridge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

