17239 W 12th Ave.
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:30 AM

17239 W 12th Ave

17239 West 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17239 West 12th Avenue, West Pleasant View, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated, 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome in prime south Golden location. Short walk to King Soopers, close to RTD line, highway 6 and I-70 (just 20 min to downtown Denver, 35 min to Boulder), easy access to the Front Range and mountains. Just 2 miles from School of Mines and all downtown shopping and dining options. Balcony & patio for entertaining, all new appliances, hardwood floors, and carpet.
Please use the online form to apply, ask a question or schedule showing.

Basic qualifications:
*Background & credit check required
*No evictions
*No felonies
*No pending bankruptcies
*Minimum annual income
*Security deposit (+ additional deposit for a pet)

*6 month lease term available from October 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17239 W 12th Ave have any available units?
17239 W 12th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Pleasant View, CO.
What amenities does 17239 W 12th Ave have?
Some of 17239 W 12th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17239 W 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17239 W 12th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17239 W 12th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17239 W 12th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17239 W 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17239 W 12th Ave offers parking.
Does 17239 W 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17239 W 12th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17239 W 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 17239 W 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17239 W 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 17239 W 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17239 W 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17239 W 12th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17239 W 12th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17239 W 12th Ave has units with air conditioning.

