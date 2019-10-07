17239 W 12th Ave.

Amenities

Updated, 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome in prime south Golden location. Short walk to King Soopers, close to RTD line, highway 6 and I-70 (just 20 min to downtown Denver, 35 min to Boulder), easy access to the Front Range and mountains. Just 2 miles from School of Mines and all downtown shopping and dining options. Balcony & patio for entertaining, all new appliances, hardwood floors, and carpet.

Please use the online form to apply, ask a question or schedule showing.



Basic qualifications:

*Background & credit check required

*No evictions

*No felonies

*No pending bankruptcies

*Minimum annual income

*Security deposit (+ additional deposit for a pet)



*6 month lease term available from October 18