Apartment List
/
CO
/
wellington
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM

95 Apartments for rent in Wellington, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wellington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7611 McClellan Rd.
7611 Mcclellan Road, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2420 sqft
7611 McClellan Rd. Available 08/17/20 Spacious and Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
6925 Raleigh Street
6925 Raleigh Street, Wellington, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats This is a very nice 5 bed 3 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, 3 car garage, fenced yard, patio, central a/c.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7463 Final Turn Dr.
7463 Final Turn Dr, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
3032 sqft
7463 Final Turn Dr.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
7578 Little Fox Lane
7578 Little Fox Lane, Wellington, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2012 sqft
SPECIAL: If lease is signed by 6/15/20, you'll get $200 off your security deposit and $100 off first month's rent. Newer 2 story home located in Wellington Downs, east of I-25. Convenient to Fort Collins, as well as Cheyenne.
Results within 1 mile of Wellington

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4645 E County Road 60
4645 East County Road 60, Larimer County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2128 sqft
4645 E COUNTY ROAD 60 - Absolute beauty! Gorgeous lot with Boxelder Creek running nearby. Completely remodeled inside and out.
Results within 5 miles of Wellington

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maple Hill
2456 Ashland Lane
2456 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1872 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Home with Amenities Galore! - Available July 6th! Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Waterglen
4033 Celtic Lane
4033 Celtic Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
Available July 1st. Convenient access to I-25 and downtown Fort Collins. This great 3-bedroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a common area green belt to the rear and side of the property. Great yard for a bbq and entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Maple Hill
2402 Thoreau Drive
2402 Thoreau Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2418 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrm, 3 bathroom, tandem 3 car garage - Property Id: 234136 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With 3 Car Tandem Garage. Built 2013, Approx.1888 Finished Square Footage & Including The Unfinished Basement Approx.
Results within 10 miles of Wellington
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Southmoor Village
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
University North
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
937 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy-efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
23 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
748 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
46 Units Available
North Campus West
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, CO!\n\nNestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Eleven13 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
7 Units Available
Lake Street Homes
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Scotch Pines
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,075
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
5 Units Available
Downtown Fort Collins
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
807 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1466 sqft
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
6 Units Available
Downtown Fort Collins
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,233
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
930 sqft
Youll quickly discover and experience why Fort Collins continues to have the prestigious reputation of being one of the best places to live with an apartment in Old Town Flats.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 4 at 04:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 27 at 04:18pm
$
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
$
4 Units Available
Rogers Park
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
City Park Heights
710 City Park Avenue
710 City Park Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
966 sqft
Come check out this spacious apartment located only blocks away from the campus of CSU! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 966 square feet of livable space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood Corporation
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available June 5th 2020 Dog Negotiable, Must be under 25 lbs This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath two story condo close to lake Sherwood.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fort Collins
315 E Mountain Ave
315 East Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Old Town Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 316482 Heart of Old Town w/ 1bd/1bth w/ carport parking - Old Town Living at it's finest! Located at the corner of Mountain Ave and Mathews St, this condo is close to all the
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wellington, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wellington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Wellington 3 BedroomsWellington Apartments with BalconyWellington Apartments with Garage
Wellington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CO
Northglenn, COBrighton, COLouisville, COLafayette, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Erie, CONiwot, COGunbarrel, COCheyenne, WYWindsor, COBerthoud, CORanchettes, WY

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Northern Colorado
Colorado State University-Fort Collins