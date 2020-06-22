All apartments in Wellington
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:05 PM

7611 McClellan Rd.

7611 Mcclellan Road · (720) 729-9195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7611 Mcclellan Road, Wellington, CO 80549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7611 McClellan Rd. · Avail. Aug 17

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2420 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
7611 McClellan Rd. Available 08/17/20 Spacious and Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home- Easy Commuting! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

3 Bedroom, 2 Story House
2 1/2 bath
5 piece Master Bath
Over-sized 3-Car tandem garage
Open Floor Plan
Next to the neighborhood park
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Range
Window Coverings Included
Tenant Pays Utilities Separately
Fenced In Yard
Central A/C, Forced Air Heat
Section 8 Accepted: No
No Recreational/Commercial Vehicle Storage
Up to 2 dogs allowed with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Home is located in an HOA. Tenant is responsible for obtaining covenants prior to lease signing and following all covenants upon move-in.

Located in the Wellington Downs subdivision this beautiful Three Bedroom Two-and-a-half Bath is everything you have dreamed of. A covered front porch welcomes you to this spacious home. With 1738 finished sq. ft the large living room is inviting and flows into the spacious kitchen and dining area. Upstairs the master suite is especially attractive and relaxing with its five piece master bath. An over-sized 3-car tandem garage makes this home complete. Up to 2 dogs allowed with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. No cats please. Amenities include: Dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, microwave, electric oven, central air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups. RES61220

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9195

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3365534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

