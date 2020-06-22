Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

7611 McClellan Rd. Available 08/17/20 Spacious and Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home- Easy Commuting! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



3 Bedroom, 2 Story House

2 1/2 bath

5 piece Master Bath

Over-sized 3-Car tandem garage

Open Floor Plan

Next to the neighborhood park

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Range

Window Coverings Included

Tenant Pays Utilities Separately

Fenced In Yard

Central A/C, Forced Air Heat

Section 8 Accepted: No

No Recreational/Commercial Vehicle Storage

Up to 2 dogs allowed with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Home is located in an HOA. Tenant is responsible for obtaining covenants prior to lease signing and following all covenants upon move-in.



Located in the Wellington Downs subdivision this beautiful Three Bedroom Two-and-a-half Bath is everything you have dreamed of. A covered front porch welcomes you to this spacious home. With 1738 finished sq. ft the large living room is inviting and flows into the spacious kitchen and dining area. Upstairs the master suite is especially attractive and relaxing with its five piece master bath. An over-sized 3-car tandem garage makes this home complete. Up to 2 dogs allowed with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. No cats please. Amenities include: Dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, microwave, electric oven, central air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups. RES61220



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9195



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



(RLNE3365534)