Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

4204 Paddock Drive

4204 Paddock Dr · (608) 797-7635
Location

4204 Paddock Dr, Wellington, CO 80549

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1980 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,980

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 09/15/20 Newer 3 Bdrm Home - 4204 Paddock Dr, Wellington CO - Property Id: 138408

Newer two-story, three bedroom home located in a nice, family-friendly neighborhood. Covered front porch leads to the two-story entry vestibule, open staircase and living room space. The open concept first floor has hardwood flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, and living rooms. The kitchen includes all appliances (oven/stove top, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave) and has ample storage space and a generous pantry. Sliding glass doors lead to the finished backyard with well established sod, brick patio, rock borders, and irrigation system surrounded by 6 foot vinyl fence; perfect for gatherings or relaxing in the sun. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor along with a full bath and laundry room (washer and dryer included). Master Suite has an en-suite bathroom (soaking tub, shower, double vanity) and walk-in closet. Home is internet, phone, and cable-ready. Renter is responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities, trash and recycle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138408
Property Id 138408

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Paddock Drive have any available units?
4204 Paddock Drive has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4204 Paddock Drive have?
Some of 4204 Paddock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Paddock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Paddock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Paddock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Paddock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 4204 Paddock Drive offer parking?
No, 4204 Paddock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4204 Paddock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4204 Paddock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Paddock Drive have a pool?
No, 4204 Paddock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Paddock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4204 Paddock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Paddock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Paddock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4204 Paddock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4204 Paddock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
