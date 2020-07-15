4204 Paddock Drive

Amenities

Newer two-story, three bedroom home located in a nice, family-friendly neighborhood. Covered front porch leads to the two-story entry vestibule, open staircase and living room space. The open concept first floor has hardwood flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, and living rooms. The kitchen includes all appliances (oven/stove top, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave) and has ample storage space and a generous pantry. Sliding glass doors lead to the finished backyard with well established sod, brick patio, rock borders, and irrigation system surrounded by 6 foot vinyl fence; perfect for gatherings or relaxing in the sun. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor along with a full bath and laundry room (washer and dryer included). Master Suite has an en-suite bathroom (soaking tub, shower, double vanity) and walk-in closet. Home is internet, phone, and cable-ready. Renter is responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities, trash and recycle.

No Pets Allowed



