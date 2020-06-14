Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

140 Apartments for rent in Welby, CO with garage

Welby apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road
8199 Welby Road, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and 1,100 square feet of livable space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8244 Ladean Street Adams County
8244 Ladean Street, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
960 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom!!!! - 8244 Ladean St is a house in Denver, CO 80229. This 960 square foot house sits on a 7,853 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road #3406
8199 Welby Rd, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1100 sqft
8199 Welby Road #3406 Available 07/13/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Home in Thornton - Available July 13th, 2020! - Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 E 77th Ave
515 East 77th Avenue, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1548 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Home with 2-Car Garage and Large Fenced Backyard - Phenomenally located in a quiet neighborhood near all major freeways with easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder and the Mountains. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
Results within 5 miles of Welby
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Southeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Downtown Denver
15 Units Available
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,642
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,563
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
18 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,294
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
River North Art District
27 Units Available
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,407
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
Downtown Denver
28 Units Available
AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,729
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1257 sqft
Near I-25 and area parks, next to the Riverfront. This upscale, resort-style community offers a pool with a sundeck, a courtyard, and a gym. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors with a patio or a balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Five Points
79 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Five Points
26 Units Available
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,365
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Five Points
74 Units Available
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,610
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River North Art District
18 Units Available
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1090 sqft
Designer kitchens with features like stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Full-sized washers and dryers in all homes. Rooftop deck with fire pit. Controlled-access parking garage and covered bike parking. Less than a mile to Coors Field and RiNo galleries.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Five Points
30 Units Available
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,291
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1145 sqft
Fantastic views of the mountains with excellent access to area amenities. Beautiful architecture with modern appliances, energy efficient designs, and even solar power. Rooftop lounge and fitness center available.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Denver
104 Units Available
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,590
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Highland
11 Units Available
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,763
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
974 sqft
In trendy LoHi, these eco-friendly apartments offer fantastic downtown Denver views. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit W/D and generous cabinets. Minutes to Downtown Denver, parks and Platte River Trail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Highland
50 Units Available
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,484
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,416
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1072 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
City Guide for Welby, CO

If you like digging in the dirt, you'll love living in Welby -- this is the little town in Adams County, Colorado, that once fed much of Denver. Its residents are still proud of their agricultural prowess, and you'll fit right in if you want to exchange gardening tips with the locals.

You'll also fit right in if you're a techie, because this bedroom community boasts modern industry as well. The diversity is a source of pride for its residents, but there is still some sparring over how the land should be divided to accommodate different uses. It makes for frequent and lively local debates. With a population of 14,846, according to the 2010 Census, Welby is a bedroom community for Denver just a few miles to the south. Get out your map, and you'll find Welby between Thornton and Commerce City. Two highways -- I-25 and I-76 -- straddle its borders, making this town easy to get to and easy to commute from. If you blink, though, you could miss it, because its area is only 3.8 square miles -- making any concept of neighborhoods essentially nonexistent. But Welby packs a lot into that small space -- a good mix of single- and multifamily residences, commercial businesses, agriculture, and industry. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Welby, CO

Welby apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

