8760 Cheryl Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #869685.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,249 square feet of living space!



Enjoy the hardwood floors throughout and appreciate the modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, the island with a bar, and pantry for extra storage. Parking includes a large carport.



Enjoy spending time outside in the large fenced in yard or on the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #869685.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.