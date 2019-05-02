All apartments in Welby
8760 Cheryl Drive
Last updated May 2 2019

8760 Cheryl Drive

8760 Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

8760 Cheryl Drive, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #869685.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,249 square feet of living space!

Enjoy the hardwood floors throughout and appreciate the modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, the island with a bar, and pantry for extra storage. Parking includes a large carport.

Enjoy spending time outside in the large fenced in yard or on the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 Cheryl Drive have any available units?
8760 Cheryl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 8760 Cheryl Drive have?
Some of 8760 Cheryl Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 Cheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8760 Cheryl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 Cheryl Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8760 Cheryl Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8760 Cheryl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8760 Cheryl Drive offers parking.
Does 8760 Cheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8760 Cheryl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 Cheryl Drive have a pool?
No, 8760 Cheryl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8760 Cheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 8760 Cheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 Cheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8760 Cheryl Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8760 Cheryl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8760 Cheryl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
