All apartments in Welby
Find more places like 875 East 78th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Welby, CO
/
875 East 78th Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:29 PM

875 East 78th Avenue

875 East 78th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Welby
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

875 East 78th Avenue, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,160 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a main floor bath, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Rotella Park. Also nearby are Boyers Coffee, Walmart, Thornton Shopping Center, Mile High Flea Market, Denver Premium Outlets, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-76, 270, and I-70.

Nearby schools include Thornton Elementary School, The International School at Thornton Middle, and Academy High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 East 78th Avenue have any available units?
875 East 78th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 875 East 78th Avenue have?
Some of 875 East 78th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 East 78th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
875 East 78th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 East 78th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 875 East 78th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Welby.
Does 875 East 78th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 875 East 78th Avenue offers parking.
Does 875 East 78th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 East 78th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 East 78th Avenue have a pool?
No, 875 East 78th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 875 East 78th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 875 East 78th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 875 East 78th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 875 East 78th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 875 East 78th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 875 East 78th Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Welby 1 BedroomsWelby 2 Bedrooms
Welby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWelby Apartments with Garage
Welby Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College