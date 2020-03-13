875 East 78th Avenue

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,160 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a main floor bath, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Rotella Park. Also nearby are Boyers Coffee, Walmart, Thornton Shopping Center, Mile High Flea Market, Denver Premium Outlets, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-76, 270, and I-70.



Nearby schools include Thornton Elementary School, The International School at Thornton Middle, and Academy High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.



