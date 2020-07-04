All apartments in Welby
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

8420 Dawson Dr

8420 Dawson Drive · (303) 444-0199
Location

8420 Dawson Drive, Welby, CO 80229

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8420 Dawson Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2328 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
8420 Dawson Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Brick Ranch Home in a Corner Lot! - This house is located in South Thornton. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a finished basement. This house also features a large yard to enjoy the sunny days! There's a 2-car detached garage that can be used for storage of vehicles and few personal items only. It sits on a corner lot with easy access to schools, parks and I-25.

The house will be ready for move in by August. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2325 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2250 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.

For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 for a faster response. Send us an inquiry via email to get a link of all our listings and meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC via Youtube video.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4099548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 Dawson Dr have any available units?
8420 Dawson Dr has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8420 Dawson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8420 Dawson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 Dawson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8420 Dawson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8420 Dawson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8420 Dawson Dr offers parking.
Does 8420 Dawson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 Dawson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 Dawson Dr have a pool?
No, 8420 Dawson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8420 Dawson Dr have accessible units?
No, 8420 Dawson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 Dawson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8420 Dawson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8420 Dawson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8420 Dawson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
