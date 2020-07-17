Amenities

8199 Welby Rd 3306 Available 08/15/20 8199 Welby Rd #3306 - This beauty will have you ooh-ing and aah-ing all the way through. Built in 2000, this home is in great condition and features a gorgeous open layout, 2 master suites, and a finished basement.



The kitchen and bedrooms are adequately sized, and the step-down living room is just lovely. Outdoors, there is a fenced patio for your enjoyment, as well as a nice community pool and hot tub.



Water, sewer, trash, and grounds maintenance. are all included in the rent!



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Sorry, no cats allowed.



These photos and video from 2019 are still a good representation.



Currently, this home is occupied.



Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.



