Welby, CO
8199 Welby Rd 3306
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8199 Welby Rd 3306

8199 Welby Rd · (303) 961-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Welby
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

8199 Welby Rd, Welby, CO 80229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8199 Welby Rd 3306 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,595

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
8199 Welby Rd 3306 Available 08/15/20 8199 Welby Rd #3306 - This beauty will have you ooh-ing and aah-ing all the way through. Built in 2000, this home is in great condition and features a gorgeous open layout, 2 master suites, and a finished basement.

The kitchen and bedrooms are adequately sized, and the step-down living room is just lovely. Outdoors, there is a fenced patio for your enjoyment, as well as a nice community pool and hot tub.

Water, sewer, trash, and grounds maintenance. are all included in the rent!

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

Sorry, no cats allowed.

These photos and video from 2019 are still a good representation.

***
Currently, this home is occupied.

Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3322204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8199 Welby Rd 3306 have any available units?
8199 Welby Rd 3306 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8199 Welby Rd 3306 have?
Some of 8199 Welby Rd 3306's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8199 Welby Rd 3306 currently offering any rent specials?
8199 Welby Rd 3306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8199 Welby Rd 3306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8199 Welby Rd 3306 is pet friendly.
Does 8199 Welby Rd 3306 offer parking?
No, 8199 Welby Rd 3306 does not offer parking.
Does 8199 Welby Rd 3306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8199 Welby Rd 3306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8199 Welby Rd 3306 have a pool?
Yes, 8199 Welby Rd 3306 has a pool.
Does 8199 Welby Rd 3306 have accessible units?
No, 8199 Welby Rd 3306 does not have accessible units.
Does 8199 Welby Rd 3306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8199 Welby Rd 3306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8199 Welby Rd 3306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8199 Welby Rd 3306 does not have units with air conditioning.
