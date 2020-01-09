7638 Pennsylvania Court

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

* Up to 2 weeks FREE rent! * Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * Visit our website for an online rental application * Open kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and disposal * Conveniences of a washer and dryer included * Central air condition for the hot summer months * Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan including family room and formal living room * Spacious unfinished, walk-out basement with south windows allowing lots of light. * Sweeping city and mountain views * 2 car attached garage * All bedrooms on second floor * Large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath * Easy and convenient access to many highways. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com