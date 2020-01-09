7638 Pennsylvania Court

Amenities
* Up to 2 weeks FREE rent! * Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * Visit our website for an online rental application * Open kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and disposal * Conveniences of a washer and dryer included * Central air condition for the hot summer months * Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan including family room and formal living room * Spacious unfinished, walk-out basement with south windows allowing lots of light. * Sweeping city and mountain views * 2 car attached garage * All bedrooms on second floor * Large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath * Easy and convenient access to many highways. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com