3 bedroom apartments
242 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO
22 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
1 Unit Available
5475 Long Drive
5475 Long Drive, Timnath, CO
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a extremely nice 4 bed 2.5 bath newer home located in Timnath Ranch.
Results within 1 mile of Timnath
117 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 Unit Available
4646 Withers Drive
4646 Withers Drive, Fort Collins, CO
This four bedroom, three bathroom single-family home is ideally located in Fort Collins' Clydesdale Village. This is home sits on a great, 1/4 acre corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of Timnath
Verified
Southmoor Village
8 Units Available
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Rigden Farm
1 Unit Available
3014 Chase Drive
3014 Chase Drive, Fort Collins, CO
This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts many upgrades! It has a bright, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large eating area, and dark counters. The main floor has upgraded laminate flooring.
1 Unit Available
7415 Pimlico Drive
7415 Pimlico Drive, Windsor, CO
Beautiful open, vaulted home with a loft overlooking the main floor sitting room, Granite throughout. Main master with 5pc bath, large dining room, 5 bed with walk ins, 4 baths. Lots of large windows. Very bright, open feel. 3 car garage.
1 Unit Available
298 E Chestnut St #3
298 E Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1794 sqft
298 E Chestnut St #3 Available 07/03/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Beautiful Windsor! - Available 7/3/20 This gorgeous home was built in 2019 and has everything you could ask for.
1 Unit Available
2920 Crusader St
2920 Crusader Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2543 sqft
Available 08/01/20 New Home in Ft. Collins close to Old Town/I-25 - Property Id: 142046 Less than 1 year old two-story home.
1 Unit Available
702 Countryside Dr
702 Countryside Drive, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1654 sqft
3 BED // 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE BACKYARD Fort Collins - 3 bed, 2 bath home with LARGE backyard and two car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Call today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5849145)
Dry Creek MHP
1 Unit Available
311 Newaygo Dr.
311 Newaygo Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern home near Old Town Fort Collins! - Property Id: 38098 Stylish 3-bedroom/2.
1 Unit Available
3348 Green Lake Drive #2
3348 Green Lake Dr, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1471 sqft
3348 Green Lake Drive #2 - Stop your rental search NOW! Here is the perfect place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1688 GRAND AVE. 4
1688 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN WINDSOR! - Property Id: 288541 BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN THE QUIET RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY OF JACOBY FARM. BEAUTIFUL ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM YOUR FRONT PORCH, LIVING ROOM & MASTER BEDROOM.
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2475 Ashland Lane
2475 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2475 Ashland Lane Available 07/09/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins - Simply beautiful! Classic 2 Story Home in North Fort Collins minutes from 1-25, schools with quality features including wood flooring , new carpet, nice private
Edora Acres
1 Unit Available
1700 Erin Ct B
1700 Erin Court, Fort Collins, CO
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 48125 Students Welcome!! Enjoy this spacious newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 baths with new paint, flooring and bathroom upgrades.
1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.
Nelson Farm
1 Unit Available
3131 Silverwood Dr
3131 Silverwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2432 sqft
3131 Silverwood Dr Available 10/01/20 3131 Silverwood Drive - Great centrally located home! Completely renovated with open floor plan on main level with brand new kitchen w/ breakfast nook! Amazing updated master suite, large family room with gas
1 Unit Available
1559 First Light Drive
1559 First Light Drive, Windsor, CO
1559 First Light Drive Available 07/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available Soon! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor Lake
1 Unit Available
306 Fieldstone Dr
306 Fieldstone Drive, Windsor, CO
5 Bedroom 4 1/2 Bath w/ finished Carriage House - Property Id: 124096 5 BR 4 1/2 Bath with finished basement and carriage house. Perfect location for a family who is looking to relocate to Windsor.
1 Unit Available
381 Stout
381 Stout Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Beautiful Home in North Ft. Collins - Property Id: 231821 Beautiful 3+ Bedroom home with 2.
Fossil Lake
1 Unit Available
3300 Shallow Pond Drive
3300 Shallow Pond Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Executive Rental Home in SE Fort Collins - Property Id: 80660 Unfurnished 2 Story Craftsman Style former Model home w/ beautiful built-ins & custom features. Big windows make it sunny & bright.
Southmoor Village
1 Unit Available
905 E Swallow, Unit 1
905 East Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
Nice 3 BD Condo in Camelot East - 3 bdrm, 1/12 bath, 2-Story Condo available now in Camelot East near the Foothills Mall. Tenant pays electric. Unit has a nice fireplace and patio with your own inidivual storage shed. Off-street parking.
Parkwood East
1 Unit Available
1743 Barnwood Drive
1743 Barnwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1575 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Great Outdoor Living Space - Mid-Town house with an amazing outdoor living space, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath, 2 living areas, daylight basement on a corner lot.
1 Unit Available
1055 Fairfield Ave
1055 Fairfield Avenue, Windsor, CO
1055 Fairfield Ave Available 07/15/20 5 Bedroom Ranch - 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home in desirable Windsor Colorado.
