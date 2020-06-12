/
2 bedroom apartments
95 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO
22 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1239 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Results within 1 mile of Timnath
117 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 Unit Available
417 Loma Linda Drive
417 Loma Linda Drive, Larimer County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
824 sqft
Available May 1st 2020 Small Dog Negotiable This is a very nice 2 bed 1 bath condo. It does have newer carpet, paint and kitchen cabinets along with Central A/C.
Results within 5 miles of Timnath
Willow Springs
22 Units Available
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1076 sqft
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
10 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Southmoor Village
8 Units Available
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
792 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.
Side Hill
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #623
2450 Windrow Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1009 sqft
2450 Windrow Drive #F304 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Townhome! Available August 1st! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1212 Montgomery Street C
1212 Montgomery Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
812 sqft
1212 Montgomery Street C Available 07/25/20 1212 Montgomery Street C - Great apartment located 5 minutes from Old Town! Covered front patio, cozy wood burning fireplace, and ample open space surrounding the building. No Students (RLNE5635301)
Sage Creek
1 Unit Available
5550 Corbett Dr # C16
5550 Corbett Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
5550 Corbett Dr # C16 Available 07/07/20 2 Bedroom Townhome Available July! - This great townhome is located in southern Fort Collins, and features very clean-cut characteristics! Some of the features include a 1-car, detached garage and vaulted
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1203 Baker Street
1203 Baker Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
832 sqft
1203 Baker Street Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Central Fort Collins - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom *Unit in a Duplex *Fenced Side Yard *832 Square Feet *12-month lease
Rigden Farm
1 Unit Available
2608 Kansas Drive K-170
2608 Kansas Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1671 sqft
2608 Kansas Drive K-170 Available 08/07/20 Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Fort Collins!! - LEASE THROUGH MAY 31st 2021. - Dont Miss this incredible, newly built (2017), 2-story condo located in Rigden Farm in Fort Collins.
1 Unit Available
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320
4545 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
947 sqft
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Fort Collins with Pool and Clubhouse Access - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 2 BED- 2 BATH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE BALCONY ACCESS TO
1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405
1309 Kirkwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1062 sqft
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1225/mo. Tenants only responsible for electric. One pet negotiable Garden level condo with updated appliances and newer carpet.
1 Unit Available
3715 Precision Drive
3715 Precision Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Rigden Farm
1 Unit Available
2241 Limon Dr 204
2241 Limon Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Unit 204 Available 06/01/20 Rigden Farm Condo - Property Id: 112352 Looking for the ideal condo that offers a fantastic and convenient Fort Collins location, updated amenities, and security for you and those you care about.
Morningside
1 Unit Available
3814 Steelhead St 10D
3814 Steelhead Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Immaculate Townhome in Southeast FC! - Immaculate newer 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath unit in Southeast Fort Collins! Complete with open floor plan, eat in area and alder cabinetry in the kitchen. Both Bedrooms are located upstairs..
Results within 10 miles of Timnath
North Campus West
48 Units Available
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
972 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, CO!\n\nNestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Eleven13 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
31 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Mountain View
24 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
