2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
52 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO
$
20 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1239 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Results within 1 mile of Timnath
$
117 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Timnath
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
$
9 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Willow Springs
16 Units Available
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1076 sqft
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.
1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
3715 Precision Drive
3715 Precision Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Miramont
1 Unit Available
5233 Boardwalk Drive C202
5233 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1039 sqft
5233 Boardwalk Drive C202 Available 09/02/20 5233 Boardwalk Drive C202 - Step into luxury at One Boardwalk Condos! Gorgeous 2 bedroom condos conveniently located on Lemay and Boardwalk in South Fort Collins.
Side Hill
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #623
2450 Windrow Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1033 sqft
2450 Windrow Drive #F304 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Townhome! Available August 1st! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
Rigden Farm
1 Unit Available
2608 Kansas Drive K-170
2608 Kansas Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1671 sqft
2608 Kansas Drive K-170 Available 08/07/20 Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Fort Collins!! - LEASE THROUGH MAY 31st 2021. - Dont Miss this incredible, newly built (2017), 2-story condo located in Rigden Farm in Fort Collins.
1 Unit Available
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320
4545 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
947 sqft
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Fort Collins with Pool and Clubhouse Access - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 2 BED- 2 BATH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE BALCONY ACCESS TO
Rigden Farm
1 Unit Available
2241 Limon Dr 204
2241 Limon Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Unit 204 Available 06/01/20 Rigden Farm Condo - Property Id: 112352 Looking for the ideal condo that offers a fantastic and convenient Fort Collins location, updated amenities, and security for you and those you care about.
Morningside
1 Unit Available
3814 Steelhead St 10D
3814 Steelhead Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1444 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Immaculate Townhome in Southeast FC! - Immaculate newer 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath unit in Southeast Fort Collins! Complete with open floor plan, eat in area and alder cabinetry in the kitchen. Both Bedrooms are located upstairs..
Results within 10 miles of Timnath
24 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1105 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
$
Rogers Park
4 Units Available
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
790 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
$
32 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
$
Mountain View
26 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
The Preserve
8 Units Available
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1056 sqft
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
3 Units Available
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1127 sqft
Located on the edge of Rolland Moore Park. Modern homes with a patio/balcony, extra storage, modern kitchen appliances, and carpeting. Residents have use of a pool, volleyball court, and sauna.
17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
