Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7201 N Hyperion Way Available 07/01/20 Parker Home in The Pinery!! - Wonderful Home becoming available for move in week of July 1st



Home consists of four bedrooms, three bathrooms... about 2234 sq ft, HUGE backyard and great layout!

Home has four levels to it... Three bedrooms two bathrooms are on upper level, second level has living room, dining and kitchen, as well as patio door leading to elevated deck area. Third level has faux wood flooring, fireplace and entry to garage as well as patio door to outside, fourth (lower level) has fourth bedroom living room area and bathroom, plus patio door to access backyard... YES there are three patio doors!



Two car attached garage and will accept pets. IF approved, a $250 non-refundable pet fee will be required per pet.



The security deposit is same as the rent and we do a full credit and background check on each person on the lease (over 18) $40.00 per applicant



Call Jena with Beacon Property Management at 720-298-2556 for details or to set up a showing!

www.beaconpropertymanagement.com



