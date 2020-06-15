6500 Pinewood Dr #28.

Amenities

Updated Townhouse on the Golf Course in The Pinery!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1867959?source=marketing



This lovely three bedroom, three bathroom end unit townhome is located in Parker, Colorado, and overlooks The Pinery Country Club Golf Course. The interior has many updates and features upgrades like granite countertops and lots of new features! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, updated cabinetry, flooring, and carpeting. Soaring vaulted ceilings add to the open feel in the living room with a gas fireplace. Dining area off of kitchen. One bedroom, which could easily be used as an office space, and half bath are on entry-level and two additional bedrooms and 2 baths are on the upper level. Family room/additional living space with a second fireplace, additional storage, and good natural light on the lower level. Washer and dryer included. Two outdoor spaces include a small deck/balcony off the back of the home overlooking the golf course and a patio courtyard in the front of the home in between the garage and front door. Two car garage. A well behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.



Features at a glance:

-Three Bedrooms

-Two and a half bathrooms

-Multi-level layout

-Central Gas Heat and A/C

-Carpet Floors

-Wood laminate flooring

-Patio

-Deck

-Vaulted Ceilings

-Family Room

-Living Room

-Two Gas Fireplaces

-Two Car Garage

-Granite Countertops

-White Cabinets

-Year built 1973



Leasing information:

Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: Trash through the HOA

-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water, and all others



Appliances included:

-Stove

-Dishwasher

-Refrigerator

-Washer

-Dryer

-Microwave



Pets:

-Pets considered with additional deposit

-$500 additional per pet

-No aggressive breeds.

-Property owner to approve all.



Nearby Schools in Parker

-Ponderosa High School

-Sagewood Middle School

-Northeast Elementary School



