All apartments in The Pinery
Find more places like
6500 Pinewood Dr #28.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Pinery, CO
/
6500 Pinewood Dr #28
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6500 Pinewood Dr #28

6500 North Pinewood Drive · (303) 390-1665 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Pinery
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6500 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO 80134
The Pinery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Updated Townhouse on the Golf Course in The Pinery! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1867959?source=marketing

This lovely three bedroom, three bathroom end unit townhome is located in Parker, Colorado, and overlooks The Pinery Country Club Golf Course. The interior has many updates and features upgrades like granite countertops and lots of new features! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, updated cabinetry, flooring, and carpeting. Soaring vaulted ceilings add to the open feel in the living room with a gas fireplace. Dining area off of kitchen. One bedroom, which could easily be used as an office space, and half bath are on entry-level and two additional bedrooms and 2 baths are on the upper level. Family room/additional living space with a second fireplace, additional storage, and good natural light on the lower level. Washer and dryer included. Two outdoor spaces include a small deck/balcony off the back of the home overlooking the golf course and a patio courtyard in the front of the home in between the garage and front door. Two car garage. A well behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.

Features at a glance:
-Three Bedrooms
-Two and a half bathrooms
-Multi-level layout
-Central Gas Heat and A/C
-Carpet Floors
-Wood laminate flooring
-Patio
-Deck
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Family Room
-Living Room
-Two Gas Fireplaces
-Two Car Garage
-Granite Countertops
-White Cabinets
-Year built 1973

Leasing information:
Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: Trash through the HOA
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water, and all others

Appliances included:
-Stove
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Washer
-Dryer
-Microwave

Pets:
-Pets considered with additional deposit
-$500 additional per pet
-No aggressive breeds.
-Property owner to approve all.

Nearby Schools in Parker
-Ponderosa High School
-Sagewood Middle School
-Northeast Elementary School

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4648102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 have any available units?
6500 Pinewood Dr #28 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 have?
Some of 6500 Pinewood Dr #28's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Pinewood Dr #28 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 is pet friendly.
Does 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 offer parking?
Yes, 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 does offer parking.
Does 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 have a pool?
No, 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 have accessible units?
No, 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6500 Pinewood Dr #28 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Pinery Apartments with BalconyThe Pinery Apartments with GarageThe Pinery Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Pinery Apartments with PoolThe Pinery Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs