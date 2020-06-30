Amenities
3657 Castle Peak Ave. Available 03/15/20 Immaculate Superior home - Four bedroom all on upper level, 2.5 bathrooms (2 full upper level, 1/2 on main), new wood floors, fenced yard, 2 car garage, AC, dishwasher, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, community pool, parks, playgrounds and trails, right around the corner from Eldorado K-8 school
Fresh paint throughout, new stainless appliances, vinyl plank waterproof kitchen flooring, wood floor stairs, hall and master, re-tiled baths, new carpet, new water heater and more. Enjoy 42" cabinets, granite counters, fully landscaped lot, plantation shutters throughout, upgraded lighting/fans.
Pet negotiable
(RLNE4120227)