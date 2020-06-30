All apartments in Superior
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

3657 Castle Peak Ave.

3657 Castle Peak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3657 Castle Peak Avenue, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
3657 Castle Peak Ave. Available 03/15/20 Immaculate Superior home - Four bedroom all on upper level, 2.5 bathrooms (2 full upper level, 1/2 on main), new wood floors, fenced yard, 2 car garage, AC, dishwasher, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, community pool, parks, playgrounds and trails, right around the corner from Eldorado K-8 school

Fresh paint throughout, new stainless appliances, vinyl plank waterproof kitchen flooring, wood floor stairs, hall and master, re-tiled baths, new carpet, new water heater and more. Enjoy 42" cabinets, granite counters, fully landscaped lot, plantation shutters throughout, upgraded lighting/fans.

Pet negotiable

(RLNE4120227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

