Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

3657 Castle Peak Ave. Available 03/15/20 Immaculate Superior home - Four bedroom all on upper level, 2.5 bathrooms (2 full upper level, 1/2 on main), new wood floors, fenced yard, 2 car garage, AC, dishwasher, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, community pool, parks, playgrounds and trails, right around the corner from Eldorado K-8 school



Fresh paint throughout, new stainless appliances, vinyl plank waterproof kitchen flooring, wood floor stairs, hall and master, re-tiled baths, new carpet, new water heater and more. Enjoy 42" cabinets, granite counters, fully landscaped lot, plantation shutters throughout, upgraded lighting/fans.



Pet negotiable



(RLNE4120227)