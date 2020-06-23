121 E. Coal Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Old Town Superior Home - Available Now! - Great oversized Ranch home with a loft on a large, private lot. Located in the heart of Old Town Superior this home is in a great location for easy access to Boulder, Denver, biking/hiking trails and more.



This home features new paint and fixtures throughout, USB outlets in every room, new bathroom vanity, stainless steel appliances, mudroom, office, flagstone patio, open floor plan, attached in-home workshop, hardwood floors, multiple entrances, mature trees, and landscaping.



With close access to the Superior Sports Stable, Whole Foods, Shopping, Asti Park and US 36, this home is ideally located.



Lease terms negotiable.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!



(RLNE4379759)