All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 121 E. Coal Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, CO
/
121 E. Coal Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

121 E. Coal Creek Drive

121 East Coal Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

121 East Coal Creek Drive, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old Town Superior Home - Available Now! - Great oversized Ranch home with a loft on a large, private lot. Located in the heart of Old Town Superior this home is in a great location for easy access to Boulder, Denver, biking/hiking trails and more.

This home features new paint and fixtures throughout, USB outlets in every room, new bathroom vanity, stainless steel appliances, mudroom, office, flagstone patio, open floor plan, attached in-home workshop, hardwood floors, multiple entrances, mature trees, and landscaping.

With close access to the Superior Sports Stable, Whole Foods, Shopping, Asti Park and US 36, this home is ideally located.

Lease terms negotiable.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE4379759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 E. Coal Creek Drive have any available units?
121 E. Coal Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 121 E. Coal Creek Drive have?
Some of 121 E. Coal Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 E. Coal Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 E. Coal Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E. Coal Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 E. Coal Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 121 E. Coal Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 121 E. Coal Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 121 E. Coal Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 E. Coal Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E. Coal Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 121 E. Coal Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 121 E. Coal Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 E. Coal Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 E. Coal Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 E. Coal Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 E. Coal Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 E. Coal Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr
Superior, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Superior 1 BedroomsSuperior 2 Bedrooms
Superior 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuperior 3 Bedrooms
Superior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO
Edgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College