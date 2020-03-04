16618 Black Oak Court

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 2-story, 3500sqft home at the top of a cul-de-sac with a large finished basement! With 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms plus 2 half baths, this is the nicest home in the development. Interior includes dramatic vaulted entry and stunning dark stained hardwood floors including the formal living and dining rooms. A main floor study complimented with french doors. A welcoming family room with fireplace opens to the eating space and gorgeous kitchen that boasts antique white cabinets adorned with slab granite countertops. The master retreat features ensuite fireplace, spa style layout with large soaking tub, tile floors and extended granite countertops. Three additional bedrooms upstairs are serviced by a full bathroom. The finished basement features a fantastic rec room space and attaches to the walk out patio. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.



