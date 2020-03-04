All apartments in Stonegate
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:56 PM

16618 Black Oak Court

16618 Black Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

16618 Black Oak Court, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome home to this beautiful 2-story, 3500sqft home at the top of a cul-de-sac with a large finished basement! With 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms plus 2 half baths, this is the nicest home in the development. Interior includes dramatic vaulted entry and stunning dark stained hardwood floors including the formal living and dining rooms. A main floor study complimented with french doors. A welcoming family room with fireplace opens to the eating space and gorgeous kitchen that boasts antique white cabinets adorned with slab granite countertops. The master retreat features ensuite fireplace, spa style layout with large soaking tub, tile floors and extended granite countertops. Three additional bedrooms upstairs are serviced by a full bathroom. The finished basement features a fantastic rec room space and attaches to the walk out patio. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16618 Black Oak Court have any available units?
16618 Black Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 16618 Black Oak Court have?
Some of 16618 Black Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16618 Black Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
16618 Black Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16618 Black Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16618 Black Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 16618 Black Oak Court offer parking?
No, 16618 Black Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 16618 Black Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16618 Black Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16618 Black Oak Court have a pool?
No, 16618 Black Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 16618 Black Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 16618 Black Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16618 Black Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16618 Black Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16618 Black Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16618 Black Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
