Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

15596 Crystallo Drive Available 08/01/20 Completely Updated 6 Bedroom Home in Stonegate - This home in the well sought after neighborhood of Stonegate has great curb appeal with mature landscaping and a covered porch leading up to the front door.

Walk in to the entry and the home boasts two living areas with formal living and dining and a powder room.

The kitchen is open floor plan to the updated family room with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings makes this home feel grand. Stainless appliances and granite counters finish off the kitchen.

Sliding glass doors lead out onto the backyard patio perfect for outdoor dining as well as a sport court!

Upstairs, the master bedroom and bath have been updated with recent new flooring. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level.

The basement is fully finished with 2 additional conforming bedrooms and a full bath .

There is plenty of room for all!

This amazing location is easy access to the highways (25 and 470) and close to Downtown Parker.

Book a showing today!



NO MARIJUANA NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4857458)