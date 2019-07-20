15032 Munich Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance

Brand New Build! GREAT Location - Beautiful! Never Lived in! 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home. Beautiful LVT flooring, open concept floor plan, Spacious, Great for entertaining or a busy Family lifestyle. Lots of Storage, Huge Pantry in Kitchen with all new stainless appliances and a huge island. The bedrooms are located on the upper floor with a spacious hallway, 3 spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. The Master Suite is large and complete with a 5 piece bathroom and an over sized walk in closet. The utility room is located on the second floor and has a new front load washer and dryer included. The yard is easily maintained and has new sod and sprinkler system. Central AC ! BONUS - Builder installed solar panels can save you 20% on your Energy Bill. Home faces East and is a short distance to the park and playground! There is also a community pool and clubhouse. Close to I-25 and Lincoln, Park Meadows and the Lincoln and Park Meadows Light rail stations. Schools are Prairie Crossing Elementary, Sierra Middle School and Chaparral High School.



Offered at $2550 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura



No Pets Allowed



