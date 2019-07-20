All apartments in Stonegate
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

15032 Munich Ave

15032 Munich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15032 Munich Avenue, Stonegate, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Brand New Build! GREAT Location - Beautiful! Never Lived in! 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home. Beautiful LVT flooring, open concept floor plan, Spacious, Great for entertaining or a busy Family lifestyle. Lots of Storage, Huge Pantry in Kitchen with all new stainless appliances and a huge island. The bedrooms are located on the upper floor with a spacious hallway, 3 spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. The Master Suite is large and complete with a 5 piece bathroom and an over sized walk in closet. The utility room is located on the second floor and has a new front load washer and dryer included. The yard is easily maintained and has new sod and sprinkler system. Central AC ! BONUS - Builder installed solar panels can save you 20% on your Energy Bill. Home faces East and is a short distance to the park and playground! There is also a community pool and clubhouse. Close to I-25 and Lincoln, Park Meadows and the Lincoln and Park Meadows Light rail stations. Schools are Prairie Crossing Elementary, Sierra Middle School and Chaparral High School.

Offered at $2550 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15032 Munich Ave have any available units?
15032 Munich Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 15032 Munich Ave have?
Some of 15032 Munich Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15032 Munich Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15032 Munich Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15032 Munich Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15032 Munich Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stonegate.
Does 15032 Munich Ave offer parking?
No, 15032 Munich Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15032 Munich Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15032 Munich Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15032 Munich Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15032 Munich Ave has a pool.
Does 15032 Munich Ave have accessible units?
No, 15032 Munich Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15032 Munich Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15032 Munich Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15032 Munich Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15032 Munich Ave has units with air conditioning.
