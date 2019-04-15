All apartments in Sherrelwood
Last updated April 15 2019 at 2:33 PM

8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221

8330 Zuni St · No Longer Available
Location

8330 Zuni St, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
It is the value of the location! This unit is located close to everything i.e. Market, Shops, Restaurants, etc., it is close to DENVER!! Large area of living.
It is a 2 bed 1 bath apartment available now for rent. It has newer carpet, paint, complete remodeled Kitchen, cozy fireplace and private patio, located on the first floor.
The apartment is spacious and comes with all the amenities. It is located very close to elementary and middle schools and nearby shopping area.
** Criminal, credit and eviction background check are must, lease options (1 month security deposit) are flexible. Pets are okay.
** Rent includes Water, Gas, Trash Removal, Snow Removal, Sewer, Grounds Maintenance, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, etc.
It won't last long so hurry up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 have any available units?
8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 have?
Some of 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 is pet friendly.
Does 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 offer parking?
Yes, 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 offers parking.
Does 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 have a pool?
No, 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 does not have a pool.
Does 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 have accessible units?
No, 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221 has units with air conditioning.
