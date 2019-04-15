8330 Zuni Street, Denver CO 80221

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

It is the value of the location! This unit is located close to everything i.e. Market, Shops, Restaurants, etc., it is close to DENVER!! Large area of living.

It is a 2 bed 1 bath apartment available now for rent. It has newer carpet, paint, complete remodeled Kitchen, cozy fireplace and private patio, located on the first floor.

The apartment is spacious and comes with all the amenities. It is located very close to elementary and middle schools and nearby shopping area.

** Criminal, credit and eviction background check are must, lease options (1 month security deposit) are flexible. Pets are okay.

** Rent includes Water, Gas, Trash Removal, Snow Removal, Sewer, Grounds Maintenance, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, etc.

It won't last long so hurry up!