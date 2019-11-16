All apartments in Sherrelwood
Find more places like 8330 Zuni St. #120.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherrelwood, CO
/
8330 Zuni St. #120
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

8330 Zuni St. #120

8330 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8330 Zuni Street, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8330 Zuni St. #120 - Super cute and totally remodeled Fireside condo has 2 beds and 1 bath. Convenient ground level unit. Secure building entry. Fresh makeover with new paint and carpet. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Cozy fireplace for snuggling up this winter. Washer and dryer in building. Nice ground level space for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Designated parking spot right in front of condo.
New reno pics coming soon. Schedule your showing today as this won't last!

(RLNE5252296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have any available units?
8330 Zuni St. #120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have?
Some of 8330 Zuni St. #120's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 Zuni St. #120 currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Zuni St. #120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Zuni St. #120 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8330 Zuni St. #120 is pet friendly.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 offer parking?
Yes, 8330 Zuni St. #120 offers parking.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8330 Zuni St. #120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have a pool?
No, 8330 Zuni St. #120 does not have a pool.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have accessible units?
No, 8330 Zuni St. #120 does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 Zuni St. #120 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8330 Zuni St. #120 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COCommerce City, COWheat Ridge, COEdgewater, CO
Lafayette, COApplewood, COLouisville, COGlendale, COSuperior, COBrighton, COGolden, COErie, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College