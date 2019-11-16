8330 Zuni St. #120 - Super cute and totally remodeled Fireside condo has 2 beds and 1 bath. Convenient ground level unit. Secure building entry. Fresh makeover with new paint and carpet. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Cozy fireplace for snuggling up this winter. Washer and dryer in building. Nice ground level space for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Designated parking spot right in front of condo. New reno pics coming soon. Schedule your showing today as this won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have any available units?
8330 Zuni St. #120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have?
Some of 8330 Zuni St. #120's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 Zuni St. #120 currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Zuni St. #120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Zuni St. #120 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8330 Zuni St. #120 is pet friendly.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 offer parking?
Yes, 8330 Zuni St. #120 offers parking.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8330 Zuni St. #120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have a pool?
No, 8330 Zuni St. #120 does not have a pool.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have accessible units?
No, 8330 Zuni St. #120 does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 Zuni St. #120 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 Zuni St. #120 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8330 Zuni St. #120 does not have units with air conditioning.
