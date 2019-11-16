Amenities

8330 Zuni St. #120 - Super cute and totally remodeled Fireside condo has 2 beds and 1 bath. Convenient ground level unit. Secure building entry. Fresh makeover with new paint and carpet. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Cozy fireplace for snuggling up this winter. Washer and dryer in building. Nice ground level space for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Designated parking spot right in front of condo.

New reno pics coming soon. Schedule your showing today as this won't last!



