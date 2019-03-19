All apartments in Sherrelwood
Find more places like 7871 Tejon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherrelwood, CO
/
7871 Tejon Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7871 Tejon Street

7871 Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7871 Tejon Street, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery ! This house is only 6 months old in a new neighborhood. SS appliances, large washer/dryer set, beautiful wood look flooring! High-end eat-in kitchen with quartz, and upgraded cabinets. The open floor plan makes this house perfect for entertaining. Large upgraded master suite with 5 piece master bath. 2 car garage. Less than 1 mile to shops/dining! Surrounding: Sherrelwood Park, Camenisch Park, and trails. Quick access to I25 and US36. Tenant responsible for utilities &amp;amp; snow/leaf care. Pets okay w/ refundable pet deposit. Rent $2500/mo. and $2500 security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Pet may be welcome case-by-case w/ pet deposit and owner approval. Apps $55/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7871 Tejon Street have any available units?
7871 Tejon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
Is 7871 Tejon Street currently offering any rent specials?
7871 Tejon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7871 Tejon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7871 Tejon Street is pet friendly.
Does 7871 Tejon Street offer parking?
Yes, 7871 Tejon Street offers parking.
Does 7871 Tejon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7871 Tejon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7871 Tejon Street have a pool?
No, 7871 Tejon Street does not have a pool.
Does 7871 Tejon Street have accessible units?
No, 7871 Tejon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7871 Tejon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7871 Tejon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7871 Tejon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7871 Tejon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COCommerce City, COWheat Ridge, COEdgewater, CO
Lafayette, COApplewood, COLouisville, COGlendale, COSuperior, COBrighton, COGolden, COErie, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College