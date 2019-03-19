7871 Tejon Street

Amenities

IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery ! This house is only 6 months old in a new neighborhood. SS appliances, large washer/dryer set, beautiful wood look flooring! High-end eat-in kitchen with quartz, and upgraded cabinets. The open floor plan makes this house perfect for entertaining. Large upgraded master suite with 5 piece master bath. 2 car garage. Less than 1 mile to shops/dining! Surrounding: Sherrelwood Park, Camenisch Park, and trails. Quick access to I25 and US36. Tenant responsible for utilities &amp; snow/leaf care. Pets okay w/ refundable pet deposit. Rent $2500/mo. and $2500 security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Pet may be welcome case-by-case w/ pet deposit and owner approval. Apps $55/adult.