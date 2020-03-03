All apartments in Sherrelwood
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

2460 West 80th Ave Adams County

2460 West 80th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2460 West 80th Avenue, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2460 West 80th Ave Adams County Available 03/18/20 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathrooms in Ranch Style Home! - This California Ranch Style single family home was built in 1955 and has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There is a carport attached to store your vehicle under for protection. Enjoy the fireplace located in the living room on those cold winter nights. W/D hookups are located in the Kitchen. Plenty of space at 1514 square feet. Close to schools and shopping.

New paint and new flooring updated pictures coming soon!!!!

~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Okay (upon Approval) fees apply!

Contact MPR: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: 80th & Zuni

(RLNE1943809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County have any available units?
2460 West 80th Ave Adams County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County have?
Some of 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County currently offering any rent specials?
2460 West 80th Ave Adams County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County pet-friendly?
Yes, 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County is pet friendly.
Does 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County offer parking?
Yes, 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County offers parking.
Does 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County have a pool?
No, 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County does not have a pool.
Does 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County have accessible units?
No, 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County have units with air conditioning?
No, 2460 West 80th Ave Adams County does not have units with air conditioning.

