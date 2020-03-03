2460 West 80th Ave Adams County Available 03/18/20 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathrooms in Ranch Style Home! - This California Ranch Style single family home was built in 1955 and has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There is a carport attached to store your vehicle under for protection. Enjoy the fireplace located in the living room on those cold winter nights. W/D hookups are located in the Kitchen. Plenty of space at 1514 square feet. Close to schools and shopping.
New paint and new flooring updated pictures coming soon!!!!