Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

200 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sheridan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
24 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3827 South King Street
3827 South King Street, Sheridan, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
650 sqft
Currently pending Eviction. Move in and or Avail. Date may change. Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home nestled in the quaint inner city of Sheridan just south of the Lowell & 285 Hwy.
Results within 1 mile of Sheridan
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Harvey Park South
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,343
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
40 Units Available
Centennial
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
College View
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Centennial
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Winchester & Browning in Englewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:29am
$
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3690 S Cherokee St house
3690 South Cherokee Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Cozy Two Bedroom - Property Id: 310492 Nice Two Bedroom Home . . Sits on a large lot with a fenced yard. Two Bedroom with a nice sunroom in the front . The carpet is new and its freshly painted / nice windows There is off street parking .

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4671 S. Decatur St., #128
4671 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Harvey Park South
3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15
3405 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Sheridan
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
University
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1248 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
31 Units Available
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
27 Units Available
Green Mountain
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Platt Park
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Speer
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,084
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grab a lounger on the neighborhood's sweetest rooftop deck. Take in the views to downtown, to the mountains, and down on the dazzling perennial garden that lines the walk in front of this vintage building.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
$
24 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
City Guide for Sheridan, CO

Although the TV show Legends takes place in Sheridan, Colorado, its creators didn't even know of the town's existence when they thought of the name. The science fiction Western aired from April through August in 1995, giving Sheridan a brief claim to fame.

Sheridan lies in Arapahoe County in the northeastern portion of the state. The small city tucks into 2.3 square miles on the southwestern edge of the Denver metropolitan area, with a population of roughly 5,700 residents. The town had humble beginnings in the late 1800s as a six-block town along the Santa Fe Trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sheridan, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sheridan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

