Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

8947 Mccoy Pl

8947 Mc Coy Place · (720) 749-0475
Location

8947 Mc Coy Place, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 09/15/2020

10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters, Custom cabinets, Tile and carpet flooring, Washer/Dryer hookups for a stackable, Window A/C unit in the living room. Gas heat. New high efficiency double pane windows.
Storage units, Plenty of off street parking.

Tenant Responsible for Xcel: Electric and Gas, and $60 monthly flat fee for Water.

Sorry, No Pets

For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8947 Mccoy Pl have any available units?
8947 Mccoy Pl has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8947 Mccoy Pl have?
Some of 8947 Mccoy Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8947 Mccoy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8947 Mccoy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8947 Mccoy Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8947 Mccoy Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaw Heights.
Does 8947 Mccoy Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8947 Mccoy Pl offers parking.
Does 8947 Mccoy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8947 Mccoy Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8947 Mccoy Pl have a pool?
No, 8947 Mccoy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8947 Mccoy Pl have accessible units?
No, 8947 Mccoy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8947 Mccoy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8947 Mccoy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8947 Mccoy Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8947 Mccoy Pl has units with air conditioning.
