AVAILABLE Nov 10th, Beautifully Remodeled 4* bed 2 bath Ranch in a great location 25 min from Denver w/ easy access to public transportation. This charming upscale home has received numerous tasteful upgrades, making it an attractive place to live. Stainless appliances, screened in porch, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, large master, second living room and fenced in backyard make it the ideal spot to relax. Deep garage. Pets w/ owner approval and $250 refundable/ $250 non-refundable pet deposit, www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpn_IvUP8PI Flynn Elementary, Shaw Heights Middle, & Westminster High. *Two bedrooms lack full egress windows and are considered non conforming. $55 app fee per adult. 15 month lease required, long term lease preferred. Credit score of 565+ and 3x income to rent required. Hold Deposit (1 month +$157 P/F fee) & 1 month Security Deposit required. To schedule showings go to: https://showmojo.com/l/89a514e0c3/8713-princeton-st-westminster-co-80031?sd=true