Home
/
Shaw Heights, CO
/
8713 Princeton St
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:28 PM

8713 Princeton St

8713 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

8713 Princeton Street, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE Nov 10th, Beautifully Remodeled 4* bed 2 bath Ranch in a great location 25 min from Denver w/ easy access to public transportation. This charming upscale home has received numerous tasteful upgrades, making it an attractive place to live. Stainless appliances, screened in porch, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, large master, second living room and fenced in backyard make it the ideal spot to relax. Deep garage. Pets w/ owner approval and $250 refundable/ $250 non-refundable pet deposit, www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpn_IvUP8PI Flynn Elementary, Shaw Heights Middle, & Westminster High. *Two bedrooms lack full egress windows and are considered non conforming. $55 app fee per adult. 15 month lease required, long term lease preferred. Credit score of 565+ and 3x income to rent required. Hold Deposit (1 month +$157 P/F fee) & 1 month Security Deposit required. To schedule showings go to: https://showmojo.com/l/89a514e0c3/8713-princeton-st-westminster-co-80031?sd=true

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8713 Princeton St have any available units?
8713 Princeton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
What amenities does 8713 Princeton St have?
Some of 8713 Princeton St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8713 Princeton St currently offering any rent specials?
8713 Princeton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8713 Princeton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8713 Princeton St is pet friendly.
Does 8713 Princeton St offer parking?
Yes, 8713 Princeton St offers parking.
Does 8713 Princeton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8713 Princeton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8713 Princeton St have a pool?
No, 8713 Princeton St does not have a pool.
Does 8713 Princeton St have accessible units?
No, 8713 Princeton St does not have accessible units.
Does 8713 Princeton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8713 Princeton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8713 Princeton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8713 Princeton St does not have units with air conditioning.

